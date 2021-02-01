Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EPSN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,216. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 million, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.72. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 2.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,283,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. Texas Children s acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

