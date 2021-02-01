Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $136,165. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 568,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,068. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

