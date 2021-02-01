EOSDT Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $25,330.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146044 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00268542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037973 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT's launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 coins.

The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt .

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

