Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the December 31st total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

