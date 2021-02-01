Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of ENBL remained flat at $$5.32 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 849,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,122. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

