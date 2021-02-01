Emerson Electric (EMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EMR opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

