Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,569.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on THQQF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.51.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

