Elysian Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,213.83 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $77,213.83 and approximately $56,258.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.12 or 0.00852132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.00 or 0.04353555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

