ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,531.29

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $43,531.29 and $8,435.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00872963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.49 or 0.04337991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020059 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

