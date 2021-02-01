Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $132.07 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $64.01 or 0.00192420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $950.59 or 0.02857630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,104,542 coins and its circulating supply is 16,825,326 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

