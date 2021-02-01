Elisa Oyj’s (ELMUF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Elisa Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Elisa Oyj from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Elisa Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Elisa Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elisa Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

