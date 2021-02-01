Edwards Lifesciences Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.9% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,435 shares of company stock valued at $24,899,703. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

