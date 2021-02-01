Edwards Lifesciences Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,435 shares of company stock valued at $24,899,703 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

