Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Edenred has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

