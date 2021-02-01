EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $641,987.51 and $173,403.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars.

