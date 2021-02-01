Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. 277,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,491. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,440 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 136,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

