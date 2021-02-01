Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $120.23. 98,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,390. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

