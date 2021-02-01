easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Hold Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

EJTTF stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

