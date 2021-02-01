Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical for the fourth quarter have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of strategic acquisitions, innovation and efforts to reduce debt. It is taking a more aggressive approach to manage costs this year and keep its manufacturing costs under control. The company is also focused on growing new business revenues leveraging its innovation-driven growth model. However, weak demand in certain markets including transportation and textile due to the pandemic is expected to continue to weigh on Eastman Chemical’s volumes in the fourth quarter. The Chemical Intermediates unit also faces headwind from weaker product spreads. The company also faces challenges in the fiber business due to a weak acetate tow market.”

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $716,245.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 286,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.