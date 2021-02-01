Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 491 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $5,882,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $110.03 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $116.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

