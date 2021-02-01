E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of EONGY opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E.On has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

