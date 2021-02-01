Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 946,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,605. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.