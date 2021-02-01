Dynamic Trading Rights Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and $124,350.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars.

