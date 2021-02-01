Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post sales of $726.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.60 million and the lowest is $723.30 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $737.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

NYSE DY traded up $5.99 on Monday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 414,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,411. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

