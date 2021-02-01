DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $24.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 61,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 128,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,000. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.