Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 573 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $91.27 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

