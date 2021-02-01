Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,640 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

NYSE PWR opened at $70.47 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

