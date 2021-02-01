Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 27,442 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,442 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hologic by 776.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Hologic stock opened at $79.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.