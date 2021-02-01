Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,490 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,734,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $259.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $284.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

