Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,437 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $128.21 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

