Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.98 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA opened at $387.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $419.21. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

