Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $2,118,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $143.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

