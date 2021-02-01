Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.39 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 209,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

