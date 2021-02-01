Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.99 Million Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at $142,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $107.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.