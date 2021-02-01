Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,037. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LII stock opened at $275.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.83 and a 200 day moving average of $278.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

