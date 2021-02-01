Dune Network Trading Up 88.8% Over Last Week (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 42.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dune Network has traded 88.8% higher against the US dollar. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $1,204.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00134630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00068359 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00267428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,598,213 coins and its circulating supply is 355,972,593 coins. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network . The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

