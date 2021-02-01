Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.85. 460,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,566,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

