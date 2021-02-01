Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,888 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and have sold 45,138 shares worth $1,995,920. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

