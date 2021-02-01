Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.69. 2,998,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,446,590. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

