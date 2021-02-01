Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.57. 640,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

