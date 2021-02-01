Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 169,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $122.10.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.65.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.