Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.25. The stock had a trading volume of 125,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,258. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

