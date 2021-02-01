DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the third quarter valued at $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares during the period.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

Shares of DTF remained flat at $$14.45 during trading hours on Monday. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,658. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.