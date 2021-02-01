Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $239.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

