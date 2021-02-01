Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 254 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $143.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.