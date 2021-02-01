Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

