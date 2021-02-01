Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.34 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

