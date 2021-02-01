Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Corning by 1,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corning by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Corning by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 235,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

GLW opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.