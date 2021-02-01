Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

