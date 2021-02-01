Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,941,000 after purchasing an additional 706,017 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $46.87 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52.

